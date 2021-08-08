Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Niranjan Mukundan To Represent India In Men's 50m Butterfly S7

Para swimmer Niranjan Mukundan, who hails from Karnataka, will represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Happy over his childhood dream being fulfilled, Mukundan said that he is confident of putting a good show in the mega event. The Indian swimmer will be participating in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 event.

Speaking to ANI, Mukundan said, "It's every athletes' dream to be a part of Olympics or Paralympics. It has also been my dream and it's a big dream come true. And I have no words."

Confident of putting a good show in his debut event, Mukundan said, "It's a proud moment for me to wear the Tricolor in the Paralympics." The para-swimmer said that his training was hampered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, he added that he has regained his form ahead of the games and will be racing on September 3.

"My best timing is 33.1 seconds that I clocked. Finally, I have made it to the Paralympics and I am really happy. I have some good competition from the US, Germany. I have trained with some world champions before, a lot of them know my strengths and weaknesses and I know about theirs," Mukundan said.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital Tokyo between August 24 and September 5, 2021. The Para Games will feature 539 events in 22 sports.

Who is Niranjan Mukundan?

Niranjan Mukundan is an Indian para-swimmer. In 2015, he was crowned Junior World Champion. His first international medal came at the 2012 IDM German Swimming Championship in Berlin where he won bronze in 200m freestyle.

In 2013, he clinched four medals - two silver and two bronze- at the IWAS World Junior Games. In the World Junior Games in 2015, Mukundan won a whopping ten medals, seven gold, and three silver and was also crowned the Junior World Champion. The para-swimmer won eight more medals (three gold, two silver, and three bronze) at the 2016 IWAS Junior World Games.

