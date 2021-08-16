Tokyo Paralympics 2020: No Fans Allowed In Stadiums Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The Organising Committee of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has barred all spectators and fans to watch the events in the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were also barred to enter the stadium during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fans were highly expecting some relief after the successful completion of the Olympic games where few expectations were made with some fans allowed in the outlining areas away from Tokyo. However, all fans have been barred yet again and would not be allowed at events in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Shizuoka because of the infections in these regions.

Olympics 2020 was a success but we can't get complacent with the Paralympic Games says Andrew Parsons

The organizers also mentioned several other norms like asking the public not to come out to view road events. The decision was made after a meeting with International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa. The Paralympics 2020 starts on August 24 with about 4,400 athletes, a smaller event than the Olympics with 11,000 athletes. However, looking at the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, it may be dangerous for fans to be present at the stadiums during the events.

The International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons warned the players not to put their guard down. He said in a press conference, “While it is encouraging that the Olympic Games were delivered safely and successfully, those attending the Paralympic Games should not get complacent. We cannot ignore the current case numbers in Japan and Tokyo, and I urge every single stakeholder for the Paralympic Games to be vigilant.”

Meanwhile, other organizers also let the rules clear by stating, “We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games. We sincerely apologize to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues. We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection. Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home.” The Indian Paralympics Contingent in Tokyo will start their campaign on August 24, as India has sent their biggest ever contingent consisting of 54 athletes across nine events. India returned from the Rio Paralympics contingent with 4 medals and is expected to earn a lot more this time.

Image: AP