Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch, TV Timings

Following the heroic feat of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics games, the Indian Para athletes will look to make the country proud yet again as they are set to take part in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will be sending a contingent of as many as 54 athletes competing in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Paralympics. Here are all the details about where to catch Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony live streaming and Where to watch the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.

Where to watch Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

If you are wondering where to watch Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony then fans can go to Doordarshan which will broadcast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Let's watch the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics together! 📺



Check out your local @Tokyo2020 Paralympics TV, radio and online broadcasters to follow all the action. Live events will also be available on our Youtube and Facebook, subject to geoblocking restrictions. — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 19, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony live streaming

The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony live streaming will start at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time on August 24. The live streaming of the event can be seen on eurosportplayer.com and paralympic.org throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games.

Indian contingent in Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony

Even though there is no cap on the number of athletes participating in the opening ceremony, only five will participate from India. The other six members of the Indian contingent will be officials as confirmed by chef de mission Gursharan Singh on Sunday. Only five athletes will participate as only seven Indian participants have reached Tokyo so far. The five Indian athletes set to take part in the opening ceremony are discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand, flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. From the six officials, four have been decided. They include the chef de mission Gursharan Singh, deputy chef de mission Arhan Bagati, COVID-19 chief liaison officer V K Dabas and Mariyappan's coach and para-athletics chairperson Satyanarayana.

About Tokyo Paralympics 2020

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports to be hosted at 21 venues. The event will see participants like legendary swimmers USA's Mckenzie Coan and Jessica Long, and Brazil's Daniel Dias. Also, two-time Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati will try to win another gold in archery. Indian Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan will also take part in the 50 m butterfly event. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India's flagbearer in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He is one of the four Indian medallists at Rio 2016. Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games.