Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi Interacts With Indian Para-athletes Ahead Of Games

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi shares his joy and pride while interacting with the para-athletes who are going to represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympic games with 54 athletes this year. While talking virtually with the Tokyo-bound athletes, PM Modi said that learning from the losses is the true identity of an athlete, and most of the time, the hurdles we face in our lives become our greatest lessons. The Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 is scheduled to begin from August 24 with Indian contingent to feature in nine Paralympics events like para-archery, para-athletics, para-canoeing, para-powerlifting, para-shooting, and para-taekwondo, etc.

Watch PM Modi's interaction here-

In the interaction with the athletes before they leave for Tokyo, other notable personalities like Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik, President of Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik, were also present to extend their support for the Indian contingent and boost their confidence. Anurag Thakur specially mentioned the Indian coaching staff who made ends meet despite the preparations being badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Praising the para-athletes, Sports Minister Thakur also said that they have made notable progress in para-sports in the past few years, with many national and international awards to their name. The Indian para-athletes have been awarded three Khel Ratna Awards, seven Padma Shri Awards, twenty-one Arjuna Awards, five Dronacharya Awards, and four Dhyanchand Awards making progress by leaps and bounds. He also thanked PM Modi for always making sure the athletes receive what they need to represent the country at the highest level of sports.

PM Modi in the interaction talked to the two-time gold medalist in Javelin Throw for India at the Paralympics, Devendra Jhajharia, gold medalist High Jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, shuttlers Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli and their families among the others. While talking to the athletes, PM Modi asked them questions about their preparations, their daily life, and their journey leading up to the Paralympic 2020 Games in Tokyo. He was also fairly interested in knowing about the early lives of these athletes and how they stepped into sports. PM Modi while interacting made sure the Paralympic Contingent is full of confidence and motivation before they start their Tokyo Paralympics 2020 campaign.

Image: MIB_India- Twitter