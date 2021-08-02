Tokyo Paralympics 2020: SC Orders 'immediate' Inclusion Of Shooter Naresh Kumar In Squad

The Apex Court on Monday ordered that the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to immediately include Arjuna awardee and five-time Paralympian Shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Shooter approaches SC over PCI's "arbitrary and biased" decision

Naresh Kumar Sharma had approached the Supreme Court aggrieved by the "arbitrary and biased" decision of the PCI in not selecting him for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

The plea gained significance after a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana considered the submission of Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the shooter. The senior advocate had referred to the 'urgency' stating that any delay would render his plea for selection as 'pointless', as August 2 is the last day for the entry forms to be sent for the global games.

No representation from PCI in hearing, 'noted'

Subsequently, a special bench of the comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari heard the issue later in the afternoon. The bench recorded in the order that there was no representation from the PCI, although Advocate Singh's junior lawyer had informed them about the proceedings.

Additional Solicitor General, appearing for the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, KM Nataraj, said that the Centre is ready to abide by any directions passed by the Court.

Upon hearing the plea, a three-judge bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai, and Krishna Murari ordered an urgent hearing for the plea on Monday afternoon itself. "We direct Respondent No.1 (Paralympics Committee of India) to immediately recommend the name of the petitioner (Sharma) as an additional participant or additional entry in the 50m para shooter category of Paralympics and report compliance by tomorrow," the bench said.

The PCI has been directed to report the compliance with the order by Tuesday. The Tokyo Paralympics is starting from August 24 and the shooter was discontented due to his non-selection in the Paralympics shooting squad.

Earlier, Naresh Kumar Sharma had finished fifth at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing. He received the 1997 Arjuna Award from the Indian Government. The Paralympic shooter initially began with pistol shooting but switched to rifle shooting soon after to prove he could excel in another discipline.