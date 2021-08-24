Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Tek Chand Named India's Flag Bearer For Opening Ceremony

As the Indian contingent is prepared to take part in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, there was some bad news for the athletes with six members of the team being put into quarantine, after they came in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Mariyappan Thangavelu India's flag-bearer in the Olympic ceremony at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is believed to be one of the six athletes who is put under quarantine. With Thangavelu in quarantine, Javelin thrower Tek Chand will be the new flag-bearer for India at the Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

Tek Chand named India's flag-bearer at Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The news about the same was confirmed by India’s deputy Chef de Mission to the Paralympic Games, Arhan Bagati, who took to Twitter to announce the development. Gursharan Singh, the secretary-general of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), informed that as Mariyappan and other athletes have returned regular negative results for COVID-19, they will be allowed to train for their competitions.

Mariyappan Thangavelu our Flag Bearer, with 5 others, have been quarantined until further notice, as someone near to their seats on their flight to Tokyo tested COVID+! However, none of them have turned +ve since the past 6days! Tek Chand will now be our Flag Bearer. Pls watch! pic.twitter.com/z0fmnP9mvW — Arhan Bagati (@IamArhanBagati) August 24, 2021

"Instead of Mariyappan our athlete Tek Chand will be the flag bearer. However, Mariyappan and Vinod Kumar although have been found in close contact, are found to be COVID negative since last six days while they are in Village," said Gursharan Singh in the video. "They will also be allowed to participate and compete in their respective events. They will also be able to go for the practice, they will have to adhere to strict COVID guidelines which will ensure adhering the same," he added.

Indian contingent for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 & Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony details

The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports to be hosted at 21 venues. India will be sending a contingent of as many as 54 athletes competing in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is the biggest-ever contingent that India has sent to any Paralympics. Coming to Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony details the event will take place on Tuesday, August 24 and the live streaming will start at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time. The live streaming of the event can be seen on eurosportplayer.com and paralympic.org throughout the duration of the Paralympic Games. Doordarshan will broadcast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.