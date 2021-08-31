Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Abhinav Bindra Lauds Singhraj Adhana's Bronze Medal-winning Feat

2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and other eminent personalities congratulated shooter Singhraj Adhana on winning bronze at Tokyo Paralympics

Wishes poured in for shooter Singhraj Adhana as he clinched bronze for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Monday that took the country's overall medal tally to eight in the ongoing edition of the games. However, it was India's first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra's message that stood out the most.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games gold medalist Abhinav Bindra congratulated Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

The Ministry of State Nisith Pramanik also came forward and congratulated Adhana on his bronze medal-winning feat.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote that the country is 'proud' of Singhraj Adhana as he took India’s medal tally to eight by winning bronze.

Former Olympians as well as Arjuna Award winners Suma Shirur and Sanjeev Rajput (in shooting) also lauded Adhana for managing a podium finish.

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik as well as BJ MP JP Nadda also heaped praise on the shooter with congratulatory messages.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Singhraj Adhana wins bronze

After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8  points in total to finish at 3.

Earlier, the Indian shooting contingent's brilliant run continued on Day 7 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana qualified for the medal round in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1. Manish Narwal amassed 575 -21x points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target. He finished in the first position in the qualifying round just edging China's Xiaolong Lou on the number of X's(575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adana gathered 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualifications.

Singhraj Adhana started on a good note as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final.

