Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Abhinav Bindra Lauds Singhraj Adhana's Bronze Medal-winning Feat

Wishes poured in for shooter Singhraj Adhana as he clinched bronze for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event on Monday that took the country's overall medal tally to eight in the ongoing edition of the games. However, it was India's first individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra's message that stood out the most.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Abhinav Bindra gives special mention to Singhraj Adhana

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games gold medalist Abhinav Bindra congratulated Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 31, 2021

The Ministry of State Nisith Pramanik also came forward and congratulated Adhana on his bronze medal-winning feat.

Congratulations Singhraj Adhana ji for bagging Bronze Medal in shooting and bringing India's medal tally to 8 at #Paralympic #Tokyo2020. You did the Nation proud and Elated . #Praise4Para @ianuragthakur @DeepaAthlete @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/yqCrsQCmPF — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 31, 2021

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote that the country is 'proud' of Singhraj Adhana as he took India’s medal tally to eight by winning bronze.

Another Medal for India!



India's para shooter Singhraj Adhana wins a #Bronze in the 10M air pistol SH 1 category at #Tokyoparalympics2020 taking India’s medal tally to eight!



Congratulations Singhraj, we are proud of you!#Ind #Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/bm73gFnVsy — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 31, 2021

Former Olympians as well as Arjuna Award winners Suma Shirur and Sanjeev Rajput (in shooting) also lauded Adhana for managing a podium finish.

Congratulations to @AdhanaSinghraj on winning the 🥉 in the Men’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event. 8th medal at the @Paralympics for 🇮🇳 and hopefully some more medal winning performances to go! #Praise4Para @ParalympicIndia — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 31, 2021

It’s Bronze for Shri Singhraj Adhana at #Tokyo2020



He clinches 🥉 in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final with 216.8 points



With this, 🇮🇳’s medal tally stands at 8, highest ever at any #Paralympics



Thank you for making #IND proud

Way to go Champ!!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para https://t.co/y6YbTWRuj7 — PIB in Rajasthan (@PIBJaipur) August 31, 2021

Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik as well as BJ MP JP Nadda also heaped praise on the shooter with congratulatory messages.

India's shooting stars shine at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Heartiest congratulations to Singhraj Adhana for winning🥉 in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. pic.twitter.com/Yrbb9L69EJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 31, 2021

Congratulate Singhraj Adhana for clinching Bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol event at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. Wish you all the best in the future events. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 31, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to Singhraj Adhana for winning Bronze Medal in Men's 10m Air Pistol at #Paralympics.

The entire nation is proud of our athletes for their incredible performances!

Best wishes for your future endeavours champion. #Praise4Para — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 31, 2021

After the end of the first round, Singhraj Adana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.

Earlier, the Indian shooting contingent's brilliant run continued on Day 7 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana qualified for the medal round in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1. Manish Narwal amassed 575 -21x points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on the target. He finished in the first position in the qualifying round just edging China's Xiaolong Lou on the number of X's(575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adana gathered 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualifications.

Singhraj Adhana started on a good note as he accumulated 95 and 97 in the first two series. A 93 in third landed him in trouble but soon he came back with a 95. A 92 in the second last series was followed by a brilliant 97, as Singraj was just able to squeeze into the final.