'Tokyo Paralympics 2021': All You Need To Know About Date, Time, Full Schedule & Fixtures

The upcoming Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to kick off a couple of weeks later post the ongoing Tokyo 2020 games. After the event was delayed by a year due to the global pandemic, disabled athletes from around the world will come together to compete in 28 Paralympic sports. This year, Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will witness Badminton and Taekwondo making their debut along with the regular sports. Here's a look at the entire schedule of the event and Indian athletes taking part in the Paralympics.

When will the Paralympics 2021 begin?

The last time Paralympic games were held in Japan was way back in the year 1964 and so the organisers will be keen to make the event more successful with COVID-19 measures in place. The upcoming Paralympic Games is set to begin on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and will be completed on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Paralympics 2021 Schedule

Paralympics 2021 Indian fixtures

Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar in Men's Javelin Throw - F46 and Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit in javelin F-64 will be fighting for the medal on Monday, August 30. Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhatti will be taking part in the high jump T-63 final on Tuesday, August 31. Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal who will be taking part in the high jump T-47 event are scheduled to compete in finals on Sunday, August 29. Amit Kumar and Dharambir, who will participate in club throw F-51 are scheduled to participate in their event on Wednesday, September 1.

Sonam Rana who will take in the shot put F-57 category will be competing for the medal on Thursday, September 7. Navdeep who will take part in javelin F-41 will compete for a medal on Saturday, September 4. Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64) will take part in the event on Friday, September 3. Yogesh Kathuniya and Vinod Kumar will be part of the discus throw F-56 event which will take place on Monday, August 30. Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57) will compete for a medal on Saturday, August 28. Arvind will take part in the shot put F-35) event on Thursday, September 2.

Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra will contest for medals in the club throw F-51 category on Friday, September 3, while Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F-34) will battle for the medal on Tuesday, August 31. Simran is taking part in the 100m T-13 category and will compete for a medal starting with Round 1 heats on August 31.