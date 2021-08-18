Tokyo Paralympics: 54-member Indian Contingent Leaves For Games After Interacting With PM

Quick links:
Image: @ParalympicsIndia/Twitter
After a remarkable feat of the Indian contingent at the summer games, the Paralympics 2020 Indian Contingent will also repeat the success as they departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. 54 Indian athletes will compete across nine sports. Indian para-athletes will participate in archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24 with Rio Olympics gold medalist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu named the flag bearer.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, their families, guardians, and coaches via video conferencing. The PM also lauded the para-athletes for their self-confidence and willpower.
Senior @Media_SAI & @IndiaSports Officers & PCI President @DeepaAthlete gave a send off to the first batch of #Paralympics athletes including #TeamIndia Flag-bearer @189thangavelu; @VinodMa23797758 & @MahlawatTek at Delhi IGI Airport! #Tokyo2020 ready to welcome our athletes!!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uEuj5KvLkn— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 17, 2021
Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country". Vinod Kumar, who will be taking part in the Discus thrower event, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart. "I will be playing on August 29. We will try to win as many medals as possible in the Paralympics. This is for the first time that 54 players are going to the games. We shouldn't be disabled from mind and heart."
Speaking to ANI, Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, said that the Indian team looks in great shape. She said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes along with the Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur. I'm delighted. I'm in a different role as I'm not playing this year but it is a different feeling to work alongside para-athletes. The team looks in great shape. I wish them all the best for the games."
Men’s Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men’s Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women’s Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Friday, August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
Sunday, September 5
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Men’s Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
Men’s Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men’s High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women’s 100m T13 - Simran
Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Thursday, September 2
Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
(With ANI Inputs)