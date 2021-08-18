Tokyo Paralympics: 54-member Indian Contingent Leaves For Games After Interacting With PM

After a remarkable feat of the Indian contingent at the summer games, the Paralympics 2020 Indian Contingent will also repeat the success as they departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. 54 Indian athletes will compete across nine sports. Indian para-athletes will participate in archery, para canoeing, athletics, shooting, table tennis, swimming, badminton, powerlifting and taekwondo. The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24 with Rio Olympics gold medalist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu named the flag bearer.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, their families, guardians, and coaches via video conferencing. The PM also lauded the para-athletes for their self-confidence and willpower.

Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country". Vinod Kumar, who will be taking part in the Discus thrower event, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart. "I will be playing on August 29. We will try to win as many medals as possible in the Paralympics. This is for the first time that 54 players are going to the games. We shouldn't be disabled from mind and heart."

Speaking to ANI, Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, said that the Indian team looks in great shape. She said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his wishes along with the Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur. I'm delighted. I'm in a different role as I'm not playing this year but it is a different feeling to work alongside para-athletes. The team looks in great shape. I wish them all the best for the games."

Paralympic Games 2021 India: Tokyo Paralympics India Schedule

Archery

Friday, August 27

Men’s Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men’s Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women’s Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Badminton

Wednesday, September 1

Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Thursday, September 2

Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

Thursday, September 2

Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Friday, August 27

Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Swimming

Friday, August 27

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

Friday, September 3

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

Wednesday, August 25

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

Thursday, September 2

Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

Shooting

Monday, August 30

Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Tuesday, August 31

Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

Wednesday, September 1

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

Thursday, September 2

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Friday, September 3

Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Saturday, September 4

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

Sunday, September 5

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

Athletics

Saturday, August 28

Men’s Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

Sunday, August 29

Men’s Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men’s High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

Monday, August 30

Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

Tuesday, August 31

Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women’s 100m T13 - Simran

Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

Wednesday, September 1

Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

Thursday, September 2

Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

Friday, September 3

Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

Saturday, September 4

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

(With ANI Inputs)