Tokyo Paralympics: Afghanistan's Hossain Rasouli Arrives Late But Beats Odds To Compete

Afghan athlete Hossain Rasouli defeated all odds to compete in the long jump event of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Rasouli, along with his fellow Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi, arrived in Tokyo on August 28 after getting evacuated from Kabul to Paris a weekend before that. They were among the thousands of Afghans trapped in their country after the country’s takeover by the Taliban. Rasouli finished 13th in the Men’s long jump T47 event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

"Like all the athletes here at Tokyo 2020, we never gave up hope, and to now have Zakia and Hossain in the Paralympic Village" - IPC President Andrew Parsons

The 25-year-old Rasouli earlier qualified for the Paralympic Games for the 100 metres T47 event. However, after not making it on time for the 100 metres event, Rasouli still competed at the long jump event. He will next run in the men’s 400m T47 athletics event on September 3. Meanwhile, Zakia Khudadadi will compete in the women’s taekwondo K44-49kg category on September 2.

Earlier, in the Tokyo Paralympics Opening ceremony, the Afghan flag was unfurled and carried by a volunteer as a sign of peace and solidarity from the entire World. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons and IPC Athletes’ Council Chairperson, Chelsey Gotell, welcomed the Afghan pair on their arrival to Tokyo on Saturday.

As mentioned on olympics.com, the IPC President Andrew Parsons said,

“Twelve days ago we were informed that the Afghan Paralympic Team could not travel to Tokyo, a move that broke the hearts of all involved in the Paralympic Movement and left both athletes devastated. That announcement kickstarted a major global operation that led to their safe evacuation from Afghanistan, their recuperation in France, and now their safe arrival in Tokyo”.

Parsons added, “ We always knew there was a remote chance both athletes could participate at Tokyo 2020 which is why the Afghan flag was paraded at Tuesday's Opening Ceremony. Like all the athletes here at Tokyo 2020, we never gave up hope, and to now have Zakia and Hossain in the Paralympic Village alongside 4,403 other Paralympians shows the remarkable power of sport to bring people together in peace”.

Andrew Parsons also revealed that both the Afghan athletes would not be available for interviews and the required permission for skipping the media duties has been granted to them.

