Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel Qualifies For Gold Medal Match In Women's Table Tennis

Bhavina Patel got the better of China's Miao Zhang 3-2 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Class 4 category of the table tennis women's singles semi-finals on Saturday and by the virtue of this win, she has made it to the gold medal match.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel storms into the gold medal match

Bhavina Patel staged a brilliant comeback despite going down in the first game as the second set ended at 5-5. However, she showcased a dominant performance in Game 3 with a 5-1 scoreline. The Indian paddler made things even tougher for her Chinese counterpart 3-2 in Game 4 as the contest went into the decider. In the fifth and final set, it was Bhavina Patel once again who was dominant right from the word 'Go' as Miao Zhang had no answers and ended up losing the set and the match.

Bhavina Patel will now be gunning for gold against China's Zhou Ying on Sunday.

On Friday, Bhavina scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter the semi-final with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. With the win in the quarter-final, Bhavinaben Patel also ensured India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

World no.8 Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel is a very accomplished para-athlete and boasts of having won multiple championships. In her 13-year career so far, the paddler has competed in 28 tournaments and has won 26 of them. They include five gold, 13 silver, and, eight bronze medals respectively.