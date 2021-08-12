Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik 'hopeful' Of Indian Contingent; Says 'will Create History'

Rio Paralympics silver medallist, Deepa Malik, has shown support for the Indian para-athletes traveling to the Paralympics Games 2020. The Indian Paralympics Contingent traveling to Tokyo is the largest ever sent by India. 54 athletes across nine sports events are set to participate at the highest level of sports.

The President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Deepa Malik has been highly appreciating of the fact that only 19 competitors took part in the Rio Olympics 2016, whereas the number has risen to 54 in just 5 years. In a conversation with ANI, Deepa said, 'That itself depicts how strong the contingent is going to be, especially when we have at least 24 of our 54 athletes in the top three rankings in the indigenous local trials within India. When we talk about para-badminton, shooting they are seeded in top rankings, so I am very very hopeful that this is a very strong contingent and is going to create history this time. "I have worked very hard with the athletes in the role of the president and I am very proud to accompany the athletes.”

Deepa Malik- The first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games 2020 earlier got delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the athletes quickly had to adapt to normalcy with the pandemic still around. Sharing her thoughts on the new normal, Deepa said, “The current set of athletes have become accustomed to the new normal. In the last two years they have been training, winning their games and securing their rankings on top three positions despite the COVID-19 challenges. I am really keeping my fingers crossed and I wish all the best to Devendra it was wonderful to win a medal alongside him in Rio Olympics. I'm rooting for every athlete”.

Now 50-year-old, Deepa Malik, started her career in sports at the age of 30. She became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games by winning the silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics 2016. She competed in many other Paralympics events like Javelin Throw, Discuss Throw, Swimming and Motorcycling. India start their Paralympics 2020 campaign in Tokyo on August 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: ANI)