Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya made 1.3 billion Indians proud after he clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. After winning the silver medal in his debut at Olympics, Yogesh Kathuniya was seen teary-eyed as he unfurled the national flag. Issuing his first statement after the win, Kathuniya thanked the SAI, PCI and his mother for standing by him and supporting his dream.

An emotional Yogesh Kathuniya said, "I am feeling very happy that I have won a silver. It was my debut so I am very happy. I had got a foul, but despite this, I managed to clinch a medal. First of all, I want to thank SAI, PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), and especially my mother for her support."

#WATCH | Tokyo: Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya got emotional after winning a silver medal in class F56 in paralympics



"I am exalted on winning the silver medal. I want to thank SAI, PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), & especially my mother for their support," he says pic.twitter.com/OlKhLSxkAC — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver

Yogesh Kathuniya won silver for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category on Monday. By the virtue of this win, Yogesh has brought India's third silver medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games which has taken the country's tally to four medals.

Yogesh Kathuniya stood at the first position after three athletes completed the throws. He threw 42.84, 43.55, 44.38 in his six attempts with his best being 44.38. Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya's second attempt 42.84 is a new season-best as well. However, Yogesh's sixth attempt of 44.38m was just short of his personal best of 44.47m.

But, the Indian discus thrower was still at the top of the leaderboard as his competitors tried their level best to surpass his record. The discus thrower slipped to the second spot towards the end of the competition when Brazil's Claudiney Santos surpassed him with the best throw of 44.47 as Yogesh slipped into the silver position.