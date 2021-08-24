Tokyo Paralympics: Here's How Much Indian Athletes Will Earn From Winning Medals In Tokyo

With the Tokyo Paralympics just around the corner, India once again hopes to have a positive campaign. Indian athletes will look to continue the form left off by the Olympic athletes and will definitely try and outscore the contingent. Something that stood out during the Tokyo Olympics was the immense support for the athletes from the sports ministry and all the Paralympic athletes will be hoping to get the same level of support. Post Olympics, the government had announced specific rewards for each medal won at the event and the same is expected at the Paralympics.

Paralympics winner rewards

The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics recorded the country’s biggest-ever medal tally. Following the successful campaign, government organisations and companies, made several declarations to honour the medal-winning athletes. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs announced that each medal-winning Olympian would win a specific amount as a reward.

The ministry informed that a cash reward of Rs 75 lakhs would be given to every gold medal winner and Rs 50 lakhs would be given to every silver medal winner. Bronze medallists have been given Rs 30 lakhs as prize money. Now, an amendment of the circular carrying payment structure for the prize money confirms that the Paralympics prize money will be similar to the Olympics prize.

Based on the revised circular which created a separate category for Para Sports and included events such as the Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc for para-athletes, Paralympians will be awarded the exact same as their Olympic counterparts. Paralympians will receive Rs 75 lakhs for winning gold, Rs 50 lakhs for silver and Rs 30 lakhs for winning the bronze medal.

Indian athletes in Paralympics

India, much like in the Olympics, is sending its biggest-ever contingent with as many as 54 athletes competing in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. All 54 athletes are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) as per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with Rio Olympics gold medalist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu named the flag bearer.

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will participate in the Para Table Tennis Women's singles Wheelchair Class 4 and the Women's singles Wheelchair Class 3 categories, respectively. They will also be taking part in the Women's doubles event as they pair up together. Bhavina is ranked 8 globally, and Sonalben is ranked 19th; both have been recipients of the Sardar Patel Award and the Eklavya Awards and have also been a medalist at the Asian Games.

Aruna Tanwar will be the sole Para-Taekwondo representative at the Paralympic Games from India in Tokyo. She will be participating in the women's under 49 kg K44 category. She will be in action on September 2 from the round of 16. In para powerlifting, two of the best will be representing India in the form of Jai Deep and Sakina Khatun. While Sakina has been training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, Jai Deep has been training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak.

