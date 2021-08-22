Tokyo Paralympics: India To Send Biggest-ever Contingent; Check Full List Of Athletes Here

India will be sending a contingent of as many as 54 athletes competing in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Paralympics. All 54 athletes are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) as per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with Rio Olympics gold medalist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu named the flag bearer.

Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will participate in the Para Table Tennis Women's singles Wheelchair Class 4 and the Women's singles Wheelchair Class 3 categories, respectively. They will also be taking part in the Women's doubles event as they pair up together. Bhavina is ranked 8 globally, and Sonalben is ranked 19th; both have been recipients of the Sardar Patel Award and the Eklavya Awards and have also been a medalist at the Asian Games.

Aruna Tanwar will be the sole Para-Taekwondo representative at the Paralympic Games from India in Tokyo. She will be participating in the women's under 49 kg K44 category. She will be in action on September 2 from the round of 16. In para powerlifting, two of the best will be representing India in the form of Jai Deep and Sakina Khatun. While Sakina has been training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, Jai Deep has been training at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak.

The complete list of Indian Athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

Archery - Jyoti Balyan - 27

Archery - Rakesh Kumar - 36

Archery - Harvinder Singh - 30

Archery - Shyam Sundar Swami - 24

Archery - Vivek Chikara - 31

Athletics - Ajeet Singh - 27

Athletics - Arvind - 28

Athletics - Ranjeet Bhati - 24

Athletics - Varun Singh Bhati - 26

Athletics - Ekta Bhyan - 36

Athletics - Devendra Jhajharia - 40

Athletics - Dharambir - 32

Athletics - Sundar Singh Gurjar - 25

Athletics - Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav - 36

Athletics - Yogesh Kathuniya - 24

Athletics - Amit Kumar Saroha - 36

Athletics - Sharad Kumar - 29

Athletics - Kashish Lakra - 17

Athletics - Navdeep - 20

Athletics - Nishad Kumar - 21

Athletics - Praveen Kumar - 18

Athletics - Ram Pal - 32

Athletics - Soman Rana - 38

Athletics - Sandeep - 25

Athletics - Simran Sharma - 21

Athletics - Sumit - 23

Athletics - Tek Chand - 37

Athletics - Mariyappan Thangavelu - 26

Athletics - Vinod Kumar - 41

Badminton - Pramod Bhagat - 33

Badminton - Palak Kohli - 19

Badminton - Yathiraj Suhas Lalinakere - 38

Badminton - Krishna Nagar - 22

Badminton - Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar - 48

Badminton - Manoj Sarkar - 31

Badminton - Tarun Dhillon - 27

Canoe Sprint - Prachi Yadav - 26

Powerlifting - Jai Deep - 31

Powerlifting - Sakina Khatun - 32

Shooting - Akash - 31

Shooting - Sidhartha Babu - 42

Shooting - Deepak - 39

Shooting - Rubina Francis - 22

Shooting - Avani Lekhara - 19

Shooting - Manish Narwal - 19

Shooting - Rahul Jakhar - 35

Shooting - Deepender Singh - 27

Shooting - Singhraj - 39

Shooting - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar - 34

Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav - 27

Swimming - Niranjan Mukundan - 26

Taekwondo - Aruna Tanwar - 21

Table tennis - Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel - 34

Table tennis - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - 33

Inputs from ANI

Image Credits: @SAI_Media - Twitter