Tokyo Paralympics: India's Bhavina Patel Dominates Joyce De Oliveira 3-0, Reaches Q-Final

Bhavina Patel, India's para table tennis player qualified for the Quarter Finals of the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. She enjoyed a crushing 3-0 win over the Brazilian Joyce de Oliviera in her Class 4, a round of 16 match. Bhavina won the game against Joyce in three straight sets with scores of 12-10, 13-11 and 11-6 to clinch the game and move onto the next round. Joyce had a better start to the game and even took the lead but Bhavina came soaring back to go for the game point. She eventually won the first 12-10.

She continued to dominate the match and won the second set 13-11 against the Brazilian. In the second set, Bhavina was on the verge of losing with a score of 7-10, but produced a nail-biting comeback to win all three game points and win the set. The set started abruptly for Bhavina as she lost the first three points, but once she gained momentum, she demolished Joyce and won the set 11-6 to confirm her place in the quarter-finals with a final score of 3-0. Earlier on Thursday, Bhavina had won against Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton with a score of 3-1. She will be facing Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia in the quarter finals.

How are others faring at the Paralympics?

Sonalben Patel, India's para table tennis player failed to win against South Korea’s Lee Mi-gyu in Group D of women's singles. In the Class 3 game on Thursday, Mi-gyu won against Sonalben 3-1 with the set of 10-12, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-9. The entire game was over in just 30 minutes.

On Friday morning, Jyoti Balyan ended the Sports Class Standing of Women's Singles Archery with a shot of 58 in her last round. As she posted her seasonal best of 671, she was able to secure the 15th position. After shooting 60 arrows, Jyoti found herself battling in the 16th position. After a good start, she failed to produce the same in the second half and began slipping further down the rankings. However, she had a complete turnaround in the last round as she secured the fifteenth spot.

