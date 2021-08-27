Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Paddler Bhavina Patel Storms Into Semi-final; Medal Assured

India's paddler Bhavinaben Patel on Friday scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter semi-final with a dominating win

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Tokyo Paralympics

Image Credits: ANI


India's paddler Bhavinaben Patel on Friday scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as she became the first Indian to enter the semi-final with a dominating win over World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event. Bhavinaben Patel, 34-year-old beat her Serbian opponent by 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. By the virtue of her win, Bhavina Patel is assured of a medal at the marquee tourney- India's first at the ongoing Paralympics. 

Athletes in the Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

Bhavina got off to a good start as she took the first game 11-5 in just 5 mins. She continued her surge in the second set and clinched it by 11-6.  Riding on that brilliant momentum, Bhavina again faced no resistance from the Serbian and sealed the match by an 11-7 victory in the third set.  

Earlier on Friday, Bhavina qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a scintillating 3-0 win over Joyce de Oliviera of Brazil. Bhavina defeated Joyce in three straight sets 3-0 (12-10, 13-11, 11-6) to clinch the game and move into the next round

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter)

First Published:
