Tokyo Paralympics: India's Sakina Khatun Finishes 5th In Women's 50kg Powerlifting Finals

On the third day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Indian weightlifter Sakina Khatun secured fifth place in the women's 50kg powerlifting final. In today's match, Khatun gave a powerful kick start by lifting 90kg in the first round. She even advanced by adding three more kgs but did not go beyond 93kg, resulting in 5th position. China's powerlifter Hu Dandan claimed the 1st position by lifting 120kg and won gold, while Egyptian powerlifter Rehab Ahmed bagged the silver. Great Britain's Olivia Broome secured bronze in the women's 50 kg category on Friday.

Powerlifter Sakina Khatun ranks in 5th place in the women's 50 kg category

India's Sakina Khatun displayed an impressive performance in the initial round when she lifted 90kg in the first attempt and came ahead of Lidia Soloviova of Ukraine, who later claimed the fourth position with a lift of 104kg. At the end of the first round, Sakina was in sixth place while Egypt's Ahmed dominated the top spot with a lift of 117kg. Sakina increased advanced with three more kgs in her second round. However, she couldn't win and remained in the 5th position after lifting 93kg in the final attempt.

It is pertinent to mention here that India, so far, has not won any of the games since the Tokyo Paralympics started. On the scoreboard, China is on the top spot with a total of 31 medals, including 13 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze, while Great Britain is in second place after winning a total of 23 medals. Australia is in third position with a total of 17 medals. The score is going to change as there are a lot more events to be held. The mega tournament started on August 24 and will end on September 5, 2021.

Track record of Sakina Khatun

A bronze medal winner in weightlifting at the 2014 Commonwealth games, Sakina Khatun, hails from Bangalore, Karnataka. She has been a proud recipient of many women's awards, including the 2016 BREW awards organized by The Brew Magazine in Chennai. She is the only woman from India to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. She also claimed a silver medal at the 2008 Asian Para Games, 2018, and came sixth at the World Championships in 2019.

