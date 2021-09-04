Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana To Receive Cash Reward From Haryana Govt

Indian para-shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana added more medals in India's kitty at Tokyo Paralympics by winning gold and silver respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday. Manish Narwal, who clinched the gold medal, set a new Paralympic record with a score of 218.2 points. Adhana secured silver with a score of 216.7 points.

Haryana government to facilitate Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana

According to ANI, the Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of ₹6 crores for Manish Narwal and ₹4 crores for Singhraj Adhana following their gold and silver medal win in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics. Earlier, the Haryana government announced a cash reward for both the medal-winners. This comes days after the state government had announced Rs 6 crore for the gold-medalist Sumit Antil and Rs 4 crore for silver-medalist Yogesh Kathuniya.

Haryana-based Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category, while Sonipat (Haryana) based Sumit Antil went on a record-breaking spree to win the gold medal in Men's Javelin throw F64 final. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated both the shooters for their achievement in Tokyo. PM Modi in his tweet gave a special mention to young Manish Narwal on his "great accomplishment" and at the same time, also called him "stupendously talented". Furthermore, the PM also added that Narwal's gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports.

India has won 15 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics so far with three of them being gold medals. The total medal tally is 11 more than India's previous-best tally at the Paralympic Games.

Recap of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana's thrilling performance

The Indians slipped down to fourth and fifth positions after 14 shots and just when it seemed they were on the brink of elimination, the duo upped their game and there was no looking back from thereon as they ensured podium finishes.

On Tuesday, 31 August, Singhraj Adhana had won a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event and this is his second medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games.

After the end of the first round, Adhana was at the second spot with 50.3 points and retained the same spot after the end of Series 2 with 99.6 points. He did seem to be out of the medal race after the end of Elimination Round 3 but made great amends in the next round to successfully manage a podium finish. He earned 216.8 points in total to finish at 3.