Tokyo Paralympics: Meet 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Who Lost To India's Shuttler Krishna Nagar

Gold medalist for India at the Tokyo Paralympics, Krishna Nagar defeated Krysten Coombs in the semifinal match of the Men’s Badminton Singles SH6 event. Krysten Coombs is a 30-year-old badminton player from Great Britain who also made a cameo appearance in the fourth season of the popular TV show, Game of Thrones.

After suffering the semi-final defeat at the hands of Nagar, Coombs clinched the bronze medal by defeating Brazil’s Vitor Gonclaves Tavares. After being a game down in the clash for the third place, Coombs made a comeback and won the SH6 event 12-21, 21-10, 21-16. Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar after winning the semi-final against Coombs, went on to clinch his maiden Paralympics Gold medal by defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Man-kai.

🥉 Bronze 🥉



Krysten Coombs has won bronze in the SH6 men’s badminton singles 💫 #Tokyo2020 | #MakeAmazingHappen pic.twitter.com/CZByNUJupE — UK Sport (@uk_sport) September 5, 2021

Apart from his recent endeavour of winning a Paralympics medal, Coombs’ connection with the Game of Thrones has enticed readers to discover more about his role in the show by HBO. He made his cameo in the second episode of the fourth season, titled, The Lion and the Rose. In the episode, Coombs along with a group of other dwarfs appeared in the mock re-enactment of the War of the Five Kings.

GoT Season 4, Episode 2 focuses on the long-awaited wedding of King Joffrey Baratheon with Margaery Tyrell

Coombs played the role of Balon Greyjoy in the mockery play in the scene that took place during King Joffrey’s wedding to Margaery Tyrell. This episode is also popular among the fans because of the suspenseful death of Joffrey. This particular scene went on to define many future events that eventually took place during the course of the show.

Take a look:

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy show by HBO that was on the air from 2011 to 2019 with over 73 episodes broadcasted over the eight seasons. The show was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and has been adapted from a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, called A Song of Ice and Fire. The show attracted record viewership on HBO and is known for having a broad, active, and international fan base. Although it has been praised for the acting, storyline, characters, and production values, it has been a subject of criticism for its frequent use of nudity and violence in the show.

Krishna Nagar vs Krysten Coombs Semifinal match highlights-

(Image Source: @LORDSNOW, @KRISHNANAGAR99-TWITTER/ @KCOOMBS15-FACEBOOK)