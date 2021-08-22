Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: 11 Members From Indian Contingent To Participate

With the Tokyo Paralympics set to begin in just a few days, fans are excited about the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will take place from August 24 to September 5. 11 Indian members will participate in the opening ceremony: six officials from the Indian contingent and five athletes.

Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony date and venue details

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Venue: Olympic Stadium

11 Indians will participate in Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Even though there is no cap on the number of athletes participating in the opening ceremony, only five will participate from India. The other six members of the Indian contingent will be officials as confirmed by chef de mission Gursharan Singh on Sunday. Only five athletes will participate as only seven Indian participants have reached Tokyo so far. Of those seven athletes, two table tennis players, Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel, have to compete on Wednesday. As a result, they will not be a part of the ceremony in which Japanese Emperor Naruhito will declare the Games Open.

India's chef de mission Singh told PTI, "Only six officials are allowed for the opening ceremony while there is no cap on the number of athletes. The two table tennis players have a competition the next day, that is Wednesday, so they are not taking part in the opening ceremony." Meanwhile, the same rule of having a cap of six officials during the opening ceremony was followed during the Tokyo Olympics that ended on August 8.

The five Indian athletes set to take part in the opening ceremony are discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand, flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. From the six officials, four have been decided. They include the chef de mission Gursharan Singh, deputy chef de mission Arhan Bagati, COVID-19 chief liaison officer V K Dabas and Mariyappan's coach and para-athletics chairperson Satyanarayana.

Third batch of Indian athletes set to undergo quarantine

The third batch of Indian athletes who are set to leave on Monday will need to serve a quarantine period before being permitted to train. Similar to the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympics will also feature India's biggest contingent (54). The fans are once again banned from the Paralympics as COVID cases surge in Tokyo.