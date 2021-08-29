Tokyo Paralympics: PCI President Deepa Malik Lauds Nishad Kumar's Silver Medal Victory

The President of the Paralympic Committee of India(PCI), Deepa Malik congratulated athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win for India in the men’s high jump category at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Nishad Kumar clinched the silver medal while also creating an Asian record with a jump of 2.06 m. In the video posted by Deepa Malik on her official Twitter handle, she was all praises for Nishad for earning India a medal despite his battle with COVID during his preparation for the global sporting event.

Nishad Kumar recovered from COVID and yet compared with world-record holders.

In the video, Malik said, “My heartfelt Congratulations to Nishad for winning the super silver and what a performance, creating a new Asian record and his personal best. Having recovered from COVID and starting as young in 2019. Look at the way he has taken his game to new heights, he is doing better than his best. Recovering from COVID and yet competing against world-record holders, creating new Asian record, beating the legends and picking the silver, congratulates Nishad”.

Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T46 high jump event, creates Asian Record



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/LLQ6eX4EXL#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/8BJVkHUiKQ — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 29, 2021

The gold medal in the event was won by USA’s Roderick Townsend with a jump of 2.15 m while Nishad shared second place with Dallas Wise. Meanwhile, India’s Rampal Chahar also participated in the event and finished fifth in the tables with a jump of 1.94m. While speaking about Rampal, Malik said, “I am also very happy with Rampal. He went on to do his personal best. So they are doing better than their best. And that is what speaks of the quality of preparations that the athletes have had this time”.

Stunning performance from #Nishad , silver again for India Today high jump F47 . Created a new Asian record, recovered from covid and in just 3 yrs becomes a medal winning paralympian. Congratulations 👏 #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 @PTI_News @Media_SAI @narendramodi @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/5qQ7S0qZrV — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

Earlier in the day for India, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the silver medal after losing to China’s Zhou Ying for 3-0 in straight sets in the women’s singles Class 4 category in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Her silver medal feat made Bhavina the first table tennis player from India to win a medal at the Paralympic games. Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, India has won its third medal at the global event after Discuss Thrower Vinod Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the Discus Throw F-52 Final event.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: ANI- Twitter/ PTI)