Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi Dials Medalists Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana To Congratulate

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana won the gold and bronze medal respectively in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Paralympians Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana by calling them, after they successfully clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4- mixed 50 meters Pistol SH1 final at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. The 19-year-old Narwal created the new Paralympic record by scoring 218.2 points in a gold medal-winning performance. On the other hand, Adhana earned the silver medal in the mixed event of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with a total score of 216.7 points in the finals.

Singhraj Adhana previously won first Paralympics medal in the Men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Among both the athletes, Adhana was the one who started with a better effort and found himself at the top of the table after the first 10 shots by scoring 92.1 points. Meanwhile, Narwhal having finished seventh in the qualification round, had a slow start to the final and earned only 87.2 points after 10 shots. However, both the players stepped up their game and held their nerves against the early charge by the Chinese pair in the elimination round. 

Following this, Narwal dramatically fell to the fourth position after the 18th shot but made a quick comeback in his 19th and 20th shot, aiming a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to take the first place away from Adhana. They qualified for the finals of the event after putting on a good show in the qualification. Narwhal smashed 533-7x points and Adhana scored 536-4x points after the end of six series. Earlier on August 31, Singhraj Adhana earned his first Paralympics medal by winning the bronze medal in the Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

PM Narendra Modi also tweeted on the morning of Saturday, as the news of the Indian athletes’ endeavor broke out. Taking on to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated Singhraj Adhana for winning yet another medal and wished him luck for all his future endeavors.

PM Modi also lauded Manish Narwal by calling him a young and stupendously talented athlete. He also cited the Gold medal win as a special moment for Indian sports.

The Prime Minister will also meet the Indian Paralympics Contingent on September 9 after returning from Tokyo.

(With inputs from ANI, Image Source: ANI-Twitter)

