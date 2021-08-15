Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi To Interact With Indian Contingent On August 17 Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the Indian contingent going to the Paralympics. PM Modi will be addressing the athletes on Tuesday, August 17 at 11:00 AM through a virtual conference. The Tokyo Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5. India’s campaign will start on August 27 as men's and women's archery events will begin on that day. A total of 54 para-athletes will be taking part in 9 different divisions as this is the highest number of participants India has sent to the games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, announced that the medal winners in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics will be rewarded at this year's National Sports Awards.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) had decided to postpone the national awards for a few weeks so that the possible medallists from the Olympics from the Tokyo 2020 Games. Anurag Thakur said that the country is expecting a good overall performance in the upcoming Paralympics similar to the Indian contingent that delivered the record number of medals in the Olympics. Thangavelu Mariyappan, the Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India at the Paralympics, while Gursharan Singh shall be the Chef de Mission of the Indian team. Back in July, PM Modi had also interacted with the Indian athletes who were leaving for Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Modi had also discussed the inspirational journeys of some of the athletes on Mann Ki Baat, besides urging the nation to come forward and wholeheartedly support them.

What to expect from the Paralympic Games and how strong is the Indian contingent?

India's biggest medal hopes lie on Devendra Jhajharia as he will be targeting his third gold. He won the gold medal in F-46 Javelin Throw in the 2004 and 2006 Paralympic Games. Mariyappan will be competing in the T-63 high jump, and world champion Sandeep Choudhary, who will be competing in the F-46 javelin throw. Indian athletes have taken part in all the editions of the Paralympic games since 1984. They will be going under pressure hoping to replicate the nation's fine run at the recently concluded Games. This edition of the games will see sports like badminton and taekwondo making their debut.