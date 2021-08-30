Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Swaroop Unhalkar Misses Out Medal By A Whisker, Finishes 4th

After a promising start, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar slipped to the fourth position and was eventually out of the medal contention in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's R1 10m AR Standing SH1 event final on Monday.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: So near yet so far for Swaroop Unhalkar

It was a very comfortable start for Swaroop Unhalkar as he was ranked second after the first series of five shots. He had qualified for the final in the event spot with a qualification score of 615.2 by finishing at the seventh position in the Qualification round.

Unhalkar was placed in third place after Series 1 with 51.2 points and he did make an advancement after the end of Series 2 to clinch the second spot with 102.1 points. In fact, the Indian shooter had topped the leaderboard with a total of 122.6 points heading into the elimination rounds. Swaroop Unhalkar had cruised his way to the top spot with 10.7 and 10.5 from his 15th and 16th shots but disappointing performances in the 17th and 18th attempts dashed his medal hopes.

He could only manage 9.9 in the 17th and 9.5 in the 18th attempts and thus, missed by a whisker i.e. by 0.3 points from a podium finish. Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar finished the Men's R1 10m AR Standing SH1 event final at the fourth position with 203.9.

China's Dong Chao won gold whereas Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko and South Korea's Park Jinho won silver and bronze respectively.

Swaroop Unhalkar's road to Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar had already secured his Tokyo Paralympics 2020 berth back in 2019 and had trained hard at the 'Gun For Glory' academy in Balewadi under the guidance of coach Kiran Kandhare. Swaroop Unhalkar took up rifle shooting in 2009 and began participating in competitions from 2012 onwards.

In fact, it has been learned that the Maharashtra State government had awarded Swaroop Unhalkar with the Shiv Chhatrapati Award in 2019.