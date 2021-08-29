Tokyo Paralympics: Silver Medalist Bhavina Patel Terms Her Triumph 'proud Moment'

Bhavinaben Patel made history by clinching a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4 category against China's Ying Zhou on Sunday.

After her historic silver medal-winning feat, an ecstatic Bhavina Patel has now revealed how much this achievement means to her.

"I am feeling very happy that everyone is enjoying and celebrating (referring to her silver medal triumph) and it is indeed a proud moment for me", said Bhavina Patel during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network.

"I have not yet spoken to my family because even they are addressing the media (back home) and even I am getting many phone calls over here as well. Therefore, I have not been able to communicate with them for now," she added.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel opens up on her Table Tennis journey

"I have participated in 28 tournaments, 29 including this one where I have represented India and out of which, I have won 23 medals at the international level and our team event also starts from the 31st of August. So, even there we would give our 100% and try our level best to win a medal," the Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist added.

"I had come here to win a medal for my country and so it has been a very good experience for me. Everyone says that it is extremely difficult to defeat China but, I proved then (by defeating Miao Zhang 3-2 in the semis) as well this time around. You need to have faith in yourself, never underestimate yourself and always give your 100%, and for that, you need to be dedicated so that you can achieve what you wish for," she further added.

Bhavina Patel at Tokyo Paralympics

Bhavina Patel could not clinch gold in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 but she has now etched her name in the history of India, courtesy of her silver medal-winning performance. The Gujarat paddler achieved a new feat as India won its first-ever Table Tennis medal.