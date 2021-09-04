Tokyo Paralympics Silver Medalist Nishad Kumar Breaks Down Upon Returning To Village

Indian Silver medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Nishad Kumar broke down upon returning to his village following his silver medal win in the Men’s high jump T47 class event of the Paralympic Games. During his silver medal-winning effort in Tokyo, Nishad Kumar cleared the height of 2.06 meters to win the medal and also set an Asian record. The 21-year-old athlete shared the podium with Americans- Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise in the medal presentation ceremony.

Nishad Kumar hails from Una District of Himachal Pradesh

Upon returning to India, Nishad was felicitated by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on August 31. He then returned to his village in the Una District of Himachal Pradesh, India to a rousing welcome by the locals. In a video posted by Nishad on Saturday, he can be seen feeling overwhelmed by the welcome and breaks into tears.

Along with the video, he also posted a message on his official Twitter handle. In the message, Nishad thanked the entire country for the love and affection shown towards him. He further said that he is short of words about what he is currently feeling. But said that he knows that everyone’s love is the main catalyst for him to move ahead and keep performing better to make India proud again.

Thank you India for the love & affection you have showered on me. I don’t have words to express what I feel but what I do know is that your love is the catalyst for me to move ahead with the goal to keep performing better and make India proud again#Paralympics @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/TnpCoPmQfp — Nishad_kumarhj (@nishad_hj) September 4, 2021

Nishad Kumar lost his right hand in a tragic accident

Nishad Kumar lost his right hand during a tragic accident at the age of eight. He accidentally put his hand in a fodder-cutting machine, 14 years ago. He took up Para-athletics in 2009 and went on to claim the bronze medal in the men’s high jump T47 category in the 2019 World Para Athletics. By winning the bronze medal, he qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics.

After his return to Delhi from Tokyo, Nishad in a conversation with ANI said, “I want to thank everyone for their support, this medal holds a lot of importance for me. It was my dream to win the medal in the Paralympics. I belong to the Una district in Himachal Pradesh where the scope of the game is very less. I feel proud of myself as my journey till her was difficult.”

He also thanked the government, Sports Authority of India (SAI), and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for helping him with everything including equipment, diet, and training. He further advised young athletes to fix their targets and give 100% to whatever they want to achieve.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: @nishad_hj- Twitter/ PTI)