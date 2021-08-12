Tokyo Paralympics: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Backs Para-athletes To Do India Proud

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a warm send-off to a 54 member Indian contingent participating at the Tokyo Paralympics, on Thursday. The national governing body wished that the country will return with its best-ever performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done his best to motivate the country's athletes before and during the Tokyo Olympics and will do the same for the para-athletes also," Thakur said.

Sports Minister boosts the confidence of para-athletes before Tokyo Paralympics

While communicating through a video message Anurag Thakur said, "The ambition and self-confidence of our para-athletes give inspiration to 1.3 billion Indians. In front of their courage, the biggest of challenges bow. And they deserve every bit of it. The number of our para-athletes participating in the upcoming Games is three times bigger than the last edition. I have full faith in your abilities. I believe that your performance too will be better than last time."

He emphasized that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the para-athletes have so far won three Khel Ratna, seven Padma Shri, and 33 Arjuna awards. Subjecting on that he said, "It's not easy at all but your hard work, the desire to win and your passion translate all the challenges into triumphs. I know when you go to Tokyo Games, you will go with only one thought to better India's ranking in the medals tally from before."

Thakur recalled the PM's constant support that he had proferred to the Olympians and said, "PM Modi had done his best to motivate the country's athletes before and during the Tokyo Olympics and will do the same for the para athletes also."

India at past Paralympics

India achieved its best ever performance at the Paralympic Games in the 2016 Rio Games with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. The team has some of the brightest medal prospects like Devendra Jhajharia, seeking his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw). India will be competing in nine sports. Mariyappan, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony on August 24. The Tokyo Paralympics will end on September 5. The Tokyo-bound players were part of the event virtually as they are in strict bio-bubble.

PCI president Deepa Malik, who herself had won a silver medal in shot put at Rio 2016 Games, said, "The games will not be the same again after Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. We are going to see a record haul of medals as our athletes are in prime form." PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh will be the chef de mission of the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympic Games, which will feature as many as seven Indian shuttlers. Indian fans can catch all the Live action of the country's para-athletes on Eurosports and DD Sports. PCI has awarded the rights to broadcast the Paralympics live to Eurosport India. India will start its campaign on August 27, with men's and women's archery events.

Image- AP, ANI & Twitter