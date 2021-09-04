Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj Joins Pramod Bhagat In Badminton Men's Singles Finals

India is assured of yet another medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as Suhas Yathiraj emerged triumphant in his Men's singles SL4 semi-final clash against Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan on Saturday. Suhas overcame his Indonesian rival in straight sets to qualify for the gold medal match.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Suhas Yathiraj qualifies for gold medal match

It was a dominant performance from Suhas Yathiraj right from the beginning as he did not lose his rhythm and comfortably won the first set 21-9. Yathiraj continued from where he had left off in the first set and never allowed his opponent to come back in the contest courtesy of some stellar performances and thus, ended up winning the second set 21-15 to earn a place in the gold medal match in just 31 minutes.

Suhas Yathiraj will now be facing France's Lucas Mazur in the gold medal match on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Yathiraj's compatriot lost his semi-final clash 16-21, 21-16, and 21-18 and will now lock horns with Fredy Setiawan in the bronze medal match.

Pramod Bhagat Paralympics

Earlier, Pramod Bhagat qualified for the gold medal match of the Badminton Men's Singles Class SL3 semi-final on Saturday with an impressive 2-0 win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara.

Pramod Bhagat dominated the proceedings right from the word 'Go' and won the semi-final match in straight sets to ensure that he qualifies for the prestigious gold medal match. Now, the shuttler will manage a podium finish irrespective of the end result in the final match which is scheduled to be played on Saturday afternoon i.e. at 3 pm IST. Meanwhile, Bhagat's final opponent is yet to be known.

Coming back to the contest, Daisuke Fujihara started with a two-point lead but his dominance did not last long as Pramod Bhagat staged a brilliant comeback and there was no looking back for the latter as he won the first set with a comfortable 21-11 margin.

It was Pramod Bhagat once again who was dominant in the second set and took a 7-4 lead before his Japanese counterpart tried his level best to make the set even more interesting. Nonetheless, a spirited Pramod Bhagat ensured that he did not let his chances slip away and fought back to win the second set 12-16 and earn a place in the finals.