Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar Bags Bronze In Discus Throw To Win India's 3rd Medal

Vinod Kumar on Sunday got India its third medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal after throwing a 19.91m throw.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Vinod Kumar, Discus Throw, Tokyo Paralympics, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, paralympics 2020, Narendra Modi

Image: mygovindia/Twitter


On Sunday, Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar helped India win its third medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal after throwing a 19.91m throw in the F52 event. In the process, the former Army men also set a new Asian record. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz and Croatia's Velimir Šandor bagged the gold and silver medals with a throw of 20.02m and 19.98m, respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Vinod on his emphatic win at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

Vinod's family members were also seen celebrating his bronze medal win at the Paralympics. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Vinod's wife and family members could be seen celebrating his win at their home in Rohtak, Haryana. "I am very happy with his victory. He has been away from his children for 10 months. I love him very much," Vinod's wife was quoted as saying by ANI. 

READ | Paralympics 2021: Get to know the para-canoeist who lost his legs fighting against Taliban

Vinod had suffered severe injuries to his legs during his training period with the BSF in Leh, Ladakh in 2002, where he fell off a cliff and lost his limbs. Vinod, whose father served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, was bedridden for 10-long-years before he decided to pursue a career in sports for the differently-abled.  

READ | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Indian cricketers send wishes to para-athletes ahead of tournament

India wins three medals

Earlier on Sunday, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. Several personalities, including the Indian Prime Minister, took to social media to wish Bhavina for her medal-winning performance in Tokyo. From Vicky Kaushal to Anushka Sharma, many Bollywood actors also took to their social media to send their congratulations to Bhavina. 

READ | Meet world's youngest deputy Chef De Mission who is leading a change in para sports

Commenced on August 25 in Japan, Tokyo, India sent 54 para-athletes at the tournament, which will come to an end on September 6. On August 29, the fourth day of the tournament, three athletes brought medals home, with Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel bagging silver in Women's individual class 4 Table Tennis, Nishad Kumar clinching silver in Men's high jump and Vinod Kumar bagging bronze at Men's discus throw F52.

READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Ranveer Singh lauds para-paddler Bhavina Patel's historic silver win

(Image: mygovindia/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND