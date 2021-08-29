Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar Bags Bronze In Discus Throw To Win India's 3rd Medal

On Sunday, Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar helped India win its third medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal after throwing a 19.91m throw in the F52 event. In the process, the former Army men also set a new Asian record. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz and Croatia's Velimir Šandor bagged the gold and silver medals with a throw of 20.02m and 19.98m, respectively. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate Vinod on his emphatic win at the Tokyo Paralympics.

India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Vinod's family members were also seen celebrating his bronze medal win at the Paralympics. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Vinod's wife and family members could be seen celebrating his win at their home in Rohtak, Haryana. "I am very happy with his victory. He has been away from his children for 10 months. I love him very much," Vinod's wife was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Haryana: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's family celebrates in Rohtak as he wins a bronze medal at Tokyo #Paralympics



"I am very happy with his victory. He has been away from his children for 10 months. I love him very much," says Vinod Kumar's wife Anita pic.twitter.com/FSC1qMQV7E — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Vinod had suffered severe injuries to his legs during his training period with the BSF in Leh, Ladakh in 2002, where he fell off a cliff and lost his limbs. Vinod, whose father served in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, was bedridden for 10-long-years before he decided to pursue a career in sports for the differently-abled.

India wins three medals

Earlier on Sunday, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. Several personalities, including the Indian Prime Minister, took to social media to wish Bhavina for her medal-winning performance in Tokyo. From Vicky Kaushal to Anushka Sharma, many Bollywood actors also took to their social media to send their congratulations to Bhavina.

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Commenced on August 25 in Japan, Tokyo, India sent 54 para-athletes at the tournament, which will come to an end on September 6. On August 29, the fourth day of the tournament, three athletes brought medals home, with Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel bagging silver in Women's individual class 4 Table Tennis, Nishad Kumar clinching silver in Men's high jump and Vinod Kumar bagging bronze at Men's discus throw F52.

