Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers Meme Goes Viral As Packers QB Called Out Before The Match 2021

On Wednesday, it was announced that newly-crowned USPGA Champion Phil Mickelson and Bucs QB Tom Brady will be teaming up on the golf course again as they will face Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in "The Match" in Montana. However, it didn't take long for Brady to take a shot Bryson and Rodgers, as trash-talking after the announcement is good for business. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quickly took things to a whole new hilarious level with Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka memes to mock Rodgers, DeChambeau and even the Packers. Here is more on the Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers meme story and The Match date this year -

Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers meme: Bucs QB mocks Packers legend ahead of The Match 2021

An announcement on Wednesday confirmed that Tom Brady would be hitting the course again for another golf event with Phil Mickelson, facing off against another star-studded pair for “The Match,” just as they did last year against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This time, Brady and Mickelson will take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. However, before Brady and Rodgers step onto the golf course as adversaries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star used the meme of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to troll the reigning NFL MVP.

Brady pulled out the popular meme involving DeChambeau and golfing rival Brooks Koepka from last week’s PGA Championship, and he’s turning it into zinger after zinger. The first one is a hilarious reference, of course, to last year's NFC Championship Game when the Packers kicked a late FG in their loss to the Bucs instead of going for a TD when they were down by eight points, not seven.

The Match date: When is the Match 2021?

Brady also used Instagram to keep making jokes at the expense of Rodgers and DeChambeau. Mickelson and Brady will face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match on July 6, 2021.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers future uncertain

The Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers partnership has come under speculation off late. The nine-time Pro Bowler skipped the Packers' commencement of phase three of organised team activities at Lambeau Field on Monday, leaving question marks over his future at the North Division franchise. Rogers previously skipped phase one, which was held virtually, and phase two, which was last week, according to reports.

The missed work has cost him a reported $500,000 bonus worked into his contract. Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career with the Packers, since joining the team in 2005 and helped the franchise to the Super Bowl in 2011. Rodgers spent the weekend with his fiancée Shailene Woodley and friends looking visibly delighted being away from football.

Image Credits - AP