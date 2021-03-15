Tom Brady And NFL Community React To Drew Brees' Retirement On Twitter

New Orleans Saints icon Drew Brees announced his retirement this weekend. Having played as a QB for 20 years, Brees broke the news through an Instagram post complete with a heartfelt message and a video featuring his children. Unsurprisingly, the NFL community reacted to Brees' retirement news, paying tribute to the QB and his 20-year career.

Drew Brees retires: NFL star announces retirement on IG

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," he wrote on Instagram. The 42-year-old spoke about putting his "heart and soul" into being a quarterback, exhausting himself while giving his all to the Saints – with whom he spent a majority of his career.

"We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us," he added, adding that his time with the team has moulded and strengthened him while inspiring him and giving him memories worth a lifetime. "My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give you everything you had given to me and more". He emphasised on only retiring from the game, and not New Orleans, promising that this is not a goodbye but a "new beginning".

His four children broke the news in his IG post, celebrating his retirement as their father will now be able to spend more time with them.

Drew Brees tribute: NFL community reacts to Brees' retirement

As expected, Brees' announcement attracted reactions from fans as well as the NBA community. Everyone sent ahead words of encouragement, celebrating Brees' illustrious career. Along with fellow athletes, NFL teams also reacted to the news on Twitter.

NFL community, Tom Brady on Drew Brees

Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!!! Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!! #1 pic.twitter.com/4HIW2xGhK0 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 14, 2021

Amazing career Drew Brees it was a pleasure playing with you and against you brotha ENJOY .... — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) March 14, 2021

Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021

Drew Brees NFL career

The San Diego Chargers' second-round draft pick in 2001, Brees has retired as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and completion percentage. He was also one first-team and four second-team All-Pro honours. He won the Offensive Player of the Year twice (2008, 2011) and was the Super Bowl XLIV MVP.

