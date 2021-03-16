Tom Brady Cell Phone Number: 'How To Contact Tom Brady?' Answer Stuns Social Media

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has taken interacting with fans to another level. In a recent video uploaded on Twitter, the Tom Brady phone number was given out of fans, where one can even add themselves to his contact list. Now, while it might not be the actual Tom Brady cell phone number shared with fans, everyone might have a different way to interact with the star quarterback.

Tom Brady cell phone number: How to contact Tom Brady?

"Trying something new here...Hit me up at (415)612-1737. Rule #1...no texting on Gamedays," Brady wrote on Instagram, giving out the number to his 1.8 million followers on Twitter. In the video, Brady repeats the no texting on game night rule, explaining that he has been talked into giving out his number to the internet. He explained that the tool will only help him communicate with his fans and followers more.

He spoke about the "you s*** Brady" tweets and comments he sees, stating that he might not respond to those – which he believes are mostly from New York Jets fans. In the end, Brady said he will eventually try and get back to as many fans as he can, wanting to actually read the sweet messages he receives.

Fans react to Tom Brady phone number being made available in 415 area code

i’d die for u — Tyler Reed (@ReedTyler21) March 15, 2021

What’s your venmo? I owe you for the seven Super Bowl celebrations — Fenway Frank (@FrankKissEm) March 15, 2021

Omg just got off the phone wit Tom!! — Willie Gunner (@GunnerWillie) March 15, 2021

I’m texting right now — brandon L (@brandon2000lil1) March 15, 2021

How to contact Tom Brady? Tom Brady text messages and the 415 area code

While the service or tool used is not mentioned, reports believe it could be something called "Community", which has seen a number of celebrities give away their number on social media. The service will set up a completely different number/line for the celebrities to check fan messages. Though the tool Brady is using is not mentioned, it has to be of a similar took. Even if Brady does not get back to every fan, he might actually respond to some texts.

As per few people who texted the number (which has a Bay Area code), everyone receives an automated message, though he will be able to see all messages on his phone. It also includes a link, which will allow the person texting to add themselves in Brady's contacts. After the contact is saved, another automated message is sent, asking fans to save his contact as well, letting them know that the frequency will vary while any needed data rates will be applied.

Other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres have given away a number as well.

(Image credits: Tom Brady Twitter)