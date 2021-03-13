Tom Brady Contract: QB WANTS 8th Super Bowl Title, Bucs Fans Excited Ahead Of New Season

Soon after signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2022 season, Tom Brady expressed his aspirations with the NFC South division franchise. The 43-year-old quarterback took to social media and revealed that he is now in pursuit of his eighth Super Bowl ring. In his debut season with the Bucs, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title and delivered the franchise its second championship.

Tom Brady contract extension: Iconic QB keen on winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Earlier on Friday, the Bucs confirmed that Brady signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2022 season. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs during the offseason last year but his new deal will see him stay put with the team for another year after the 2021 campaign. Reports from ESPN claim that Brady had actually agreed to a four-year extension with the Bucs but the amended deal will void following the 2022 season.

Just after his extension was confirmed, Brady took to social media to outline his ambitions with the Bucs. The veteran QB posted a picture of himself signing the extension and captioned the post, "In pursuit of 8...LFG Buccaneers. We’re keeping the band together." Brady's contract extension will reportedly save the team $19 million against the salary cap this year.

Brady's post got a number of Bucs supporters excited ahead of the new season. Brady won his seventh championship last month, which meant that he has now won more Super Bowls than any other NFL franchise.

Tom Brady 7th Super Bowl: NFL legend guided Bucs to Championship in first season with team

In his 21st season in the NFL, and first with the Buccaneers, Brady changed the outlook of a franchise that hadn't seen success in the postseason since the early 2000s. Following a 7-5 start to the 2020 season, Brady went on to lead Tampa Bay to eight straight wins, including a blowout victory over Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Tom Brady salary: Tom Brady net worth 2021

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady's net worth is an estimate $250 million. The legendary NFL quarterback played for the New England Patriots two decades and won six Super Bowl rings with the team before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

It is reported that Brady's salary for the 2022 season is expected to remain “similar" to his 2021 payout of $25 million. It is believed that the money would break down to contain a lower base salary supplemented by a roster bonus.

