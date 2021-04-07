Last Updated:

Tom Brady Disney World Pics Go Viral, NFL Star Says He Plays For Free Disney World Trips

Tom Brady Disney World: Brady recently visited the Walt Disney World in Orlando with his family, joking that he is playing for free trips to the studios.

tom brady disney world

This year, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title, more than any other team in the NFL. Along with his massive paycheck, Brady enjoys a bunch of perks that come along. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seems to be sure which is his favourite – free trips to the Disney Hollywood Studios. Here is more on the Tom Brady Disney World story that made headlines recently.

Tom Brady Disney World Star Wars photos go viral, NFL star claims to love free Disney trips

Recently, Tom Brady took a trip to family trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Considered the NFL GOAT by many, the Tom Brady Twitter account had the star sharing photos of the trip. "I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World..." he wrote on Twitter, quoting their tweet of him with a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Apart from the tweet, Brady also took to Instagram to share videos of himself at the Disney Hollywood studios. "Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing me and my family an incredible time," he wrote in his caption, adding that he will be spending the next week telling his son that the Jedi is not a real profession, while he cannot go over to the "dark side". The video itself has Brady raising a blue lightsaber, saying: "I think these guys got a problem with me". 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Tom Brady Twitter followers react to his Disney World Star Wars tweet

Tom Brady wife also shared vacation photos on Instagram

Brady's wife, Gisele BuÌˆndchen, also shared photos of them during the vacation. The couple shared two children – Benjamin Rein, 11 and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. The couple has been married since February 2009. Brady's eldest son, John Edward (13), was born while he was with Bridget Moynahan. 

Brady, who won the Super Bowl LV with the Bucs, will be back with the team after signing a contract extension. Brady, during the game, completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards along with three TDs during the Bucs blowout 31-9 victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski visited the day after the Super Bowl. 

