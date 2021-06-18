Tom Brady Madden Cover Along With Patrick Mahomes Invites Positive Reactions From NFL Fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are on the cover of Madden NFL 22. The two Super Bowls MVPs together on the cover was an idea fans loved, complimenting for the same in the comments. The cover was revealed on Thursday EST, where they posed together for the "MVP Edition". Here is more on the Tom Brady Madden cover and the Patrick Mahomes Madden cover.

Tom Brady Madden cover unveiled

🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions

🏅 Two @NFL MVPS

🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes



The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Both players posing on the Madden 22 cover together has had fans excited, especially since Mahomes and Brady have been on the cover before. Brady was on Madden NFL 18's cover, while Mahomes was on Madden NFL 20. That being said, this is also the first time two athletes are appearing on a cover ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu and Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald for Madden NFL 10.

Fans react to Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Madden cover

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes stats

This February, the Bucs – led by Tom Brady – beat Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs in a blowout 31-9 Super Bowl win. The Chiefs were in line for two consecutive titles, unable to hold their own against Brady and his team. Per NFL stats, this was the fifth time the two icons faced each other, Brady now bagging a 3-2 lead over Mahomes. Together, Mahomes and Brady have four league MVP awards. Brady won in 2007, 2010, and 2017, while Mahomes won in 2018.

As per experts, while athletes are important to the game, it has minimum effect on sales. The game, in the end, has been successful over the years – bringing in sales worth $130 million. Reports added that only FIFA was the one that brought in more sales than Madden.

Madden has grown over the years, gathering a fanbase since its release in 1988. EA had launched the game decades ago with former Oakland Raiders coach and John Madden. Additionally, NFL and the player union will be extending their contract through 2026, which will reportedly bring them $1.6 billion.

Madden 22 release date

This game will be released in August.

(Image credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram)