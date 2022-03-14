Tom Brady Makes Huge Retirement U-turn Just Hours After Dropping Hint To Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady's retirement lasted only for 40 days as the NFL great shocked everyone by deciding to take a U-turn from retirement and deciding to return to the NFL in the upcoming season. The NFL legend, who called time on his career last season, will be donning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for his 23rd season. Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring with Tampa at the conclusion of the 2020 season after his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end.

Tom Brady set for NFL comeback

Taking to social media, Tom Brady wrote

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady's comeback with Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be for a third straight season, having played with them for the past two seasons.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said in his statement said "We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today's announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

Tom Brady drops subtle hint during interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo

Tom Brady was in attendance during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo made history on the night by becoming football's all-time leading goalscorer. Tom Brady posted a video of him interacting with Cristiano Ronaldo after the game, in which the Portuguese star can be head asking Brady, "You're finished, right?".

In response to this, Tom Brady gave an interesting reaction, which can be perceived as a hint at his comeback from retirement, as he has made the announcement already.

Tom Brady's NFL Career

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl victory over the heavily favoured Rams that season. Brady went on to lead the Patriots to consecutive Super Bowl titles following the 2003-04 season.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. The quarterback left the game as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Brady has won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He is 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.