American football superstar Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Giselle Bundchen ended their 13-year-long marriage in October, last year. Almost six months after the split, Bundchen now finds herself in the headlines for her new April 2023 cover story for Vanity Fair. In conversation with the magazine, Giselle shed light on the divorce, while slamming rumors that the divorce happened because of Brady’s decision to continue playing professional football.

As per people.com, he labeled the rumors as hurtful, while also saying these were the craziest things she ever heard. "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart"

Explaining the reason behind the decision to end their association, the Brazilian fashion icon said they wanted different things in life, when compared to when they met in their 20s. "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” she said. Giselle revealed that she was 26 years old when she met the then 29-year-old Brady and wanted a family together.

What went wrong in Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen's marriage?

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," the model continued. She clarified that it doesn’t necessarily means that you don’t love the person, but "it just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

Giselle further explained that one simply doesn’t put someone they love in a prison. Instead, one has to set them free so that they can be themselves. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing,” she added. The 42-year-old added that she and her husband aren’t playing each other and remain a team to take care of their children.

Here's what the NFL superstar Tom Brady said about the split

The freshly retired NFL star Brady and Bundchen started dating back in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009. The couple has two children together, along with Brady’s son with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan. The couple filed for divorce in October last year and as per BBC, Brady described the decision as painful and difficult. "However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he added.