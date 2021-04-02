Tom Brady Pulls Off Hilarious MLB Opening Day April Fool's Joke, Fans Stunned: WATCH

Quick links:
Tom Brady has made full use of the April Fools Day and the MLB opening day. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted on April 1, speaking about bringing the Expos back to the MLB. Fans seemed to love Brady's tweet, remembering how he fooled around about retiring on April Fools Day in 2019.
With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2April 1, 2021
"With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022," Brady wrote. He added that he is excited to be the first "player/coach/owner" in MLB history. The Expos are now the Nationals, having moved to Washington DC after the 2004 season. The Tom Brady MLB owner statement ofcourse turned out to be an April Fool's prank.
While everyone is aware of Brady's legendary NFL career complete with seven Super Bowl wins, some might be unaware of his MLB background. Brady was a good baseball player in high school and was eventually selected during the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. However, despite being offered a good contract usually for an early third-round pick, the 43-year-old NFL star wanted to play football.
