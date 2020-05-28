Tom Brady Puts 'family Member' Custom 2017 Cadillac Escalade Up For Sale At $300,000

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is reportedly prepared to sell his beloved Cadillac Escalade for a whopping $300,000. The Tom Brady Cadillac was purchased for $350,000 and the NFL superstar termed the vehicle as one of the 'Brady family members'. Fans were curious to know the features of the Tom Brady Custom Escalade as the quarterback bid farewell to one the most dearest Tom Brady cars.

Tom Brady Cadillac for sale: Tom Brady Custom Escalade

Social media was buzzing when news broke that the Tom Brady Cadillac was on sale. A number of NFL fans were curious to know why the Tom Brady Custom Escalade was being sold at such a steep price. The Tom Brady Custom Escalade has some flamboyant features including two six-way electric reclining seats with special electrical leg rests.

Tom Brady selling Cadillac Escalade SUV for $300,000 part 1 pic.twitter.com/hvkxszTBfK — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 27, 2020

An inside view of the Tom Brady Cadillac displays two television screens - a 32-inch LCD TV and a smaller 12-inch screen at the rear of the car. The aviation style folding tables are made out of polished wood and the car comes with wi-fi connectivity onboard. The luxury vehicle is over 20 feet long and the windows have privacy curtains. The quarterback also stated that the Cadillac remains one the dearest Tom Brady cars.

Tom Brady selling Cadillac Escalade SUV for $300,000 part 2 pic.twitter.com/BeivJl46jI — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) May 27, 2020

Tom Brady Cadillac for sale: Tom Brady puts Cadillac for sale

The Tom Brady Cadillac was put up for sale for $300,000 or the best offer, on the Becker Auto Design website. The 42-year-old NFL superstar explained that it won't be easy to part with the luxury vehicle as he spent plenty of quality time inside the Cadillac labelling the car part of the 'Brady family'. Brady also went on to state that he hopes the new owners of the vehicle would take good care of the Cadillac. The other Tom Brady cars in the NFL stars garage include an Aston Martin DB11, a Ferrari M458-T, a TB12 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante and an Audi R8 V10.

Tom Brady cars: Tom Brady career earnings

According to reports from Forbes, the Tom Brady career earnings through his 20-year long stint with the New England Patriots was an estimated $350 million. That figure includes the total salary and bonuses Brady earned with the Patriots while also leading the NFL giants to six Super Bowl titles. Reports from The Street claim that the Tom Brady net worth is an estimated $180 million as of March 2020. In March, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $25 million per season with up to $4.5 million in bonuses.

