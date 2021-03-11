Tom Brady Reveals Weird Banana Habit In The Morning In Viral TikTok Video: WATCH

Tom Brady's diet has always been a fascinating topic for his fans as the seven-time Super Bowl champion has some odd eating and drinking habits. On Tuesday, Brady posted a video on TikTok, sharing his morning routine and while making a smoothie, revealed by stating that he doesn't eat the ends of bananas. Netizens were then quick to point out Brady's bizarre banana habit and mocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback over wasting part of the fruit.

Tom Brady diet: NFL icon shares morning breakfast routine on TikTok

Earlier on Tuesday, 14-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady gave his fans a glimpse of his morning routine including brushing his teeth and how he prepares his breakfast. While performing the latter, Brady revealed that he starts his day with a protein-filled smoothie and takes fans on a course to show them how it's prepared. The former Patriots star first adds blueberries and some TB12 protein in the blender before adding some pumpkin seed.

Then comes the weird part. Brady explains that he uses one banana as well and upon peeling the skin off the fruit, says, "Oh and I eh..don't eat the ends of the banana" before plucking the top and bottom of the peeled fruit and disposing of it. Brady then casually continues to add further ingredients including electrolytes, chia seeds and almond butter into the blender before adding the milk.

Fans on social media were quick to mock Brady's bizarre decision to remove the ends of bananas. One commented, "Thank god I don't have to live with Tom Brady, don't think I'd be able to put up with his antics. It would drive me BANANAS." Another added, "Brady just has so much money that he can afford to throw away edible fruits for no good reason. If I did that, my parents would kill me."

Tom Brady net worth details: How much is the legendary NFL quarterback worth?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady's net worth is an estimate $250 million. The NFL quarterback played the New England Patriots for 19 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs worth $50 million which includes $9 million in incentive bonuses.

He won his seventh Super Bowl ring and first with the Bucs last month when his team beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV. The game ended 31-9 and Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP crown as well.

