Tom Brady Says 'family, Fatherhood' To Decide If He'll Retire Or Return Next Season In NFL

NFL legend Tom Brady has a decorated NFL career and with the seven-time Super Bowl champion deep into his 40s there have been talks about his retirement. The former Patriots legend signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which would keep him with the team through 2022. However, the talks about Tom Brady retirement continue following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round playoff loss to the Rams.

Tom Brady retirement news

Earlier a person close to Tom Brady while speaking to NFL website explained Tom Brady's mentality. He said, "At the end of the year, he'll put the emotions aside, let them pass, then make a decision about whether he wants to return. One cannot anticipate what it will be".

The 44-year Old on Wednesday put up a post on his Instagram handle where chose to address his gratitude for “everyone who was a part” of his year’s journey pushing off the talks about his retirement. Tom Brady in his post wrote, " I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interested in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much".

He added, "I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!".

Tom Brady NFL career

Talking about Tom Brady NFL career he is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time. Speaking about trophy collection, Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl championships, 5 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophies, 3 NFL MVP awards and also has many more accolades to his name. He is also the first-ever quarterback to be named into the All-Decade team on two separate occasions. He also broke the record of most touchdown passed overtaking Drew Brees. He recently became the National Football League's all-time passing yard age leader.