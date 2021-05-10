Tom Brady Shares Rare Picture With Ex Bridget Moynahan Along With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady marked Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9, with a photo that showed his softer side. The Bucs QB sent love to all the special moms in his life, including his wife Gisele Bundchen and former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Brady took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with Moynahan, and their son John, who is 13.

Tom Brady uploads IG stories with former partner Moynahan on Mother's Day

On Sunday, Tom Brady went on a Mother’s Day messaging spree sending warm wishes to wife Gisele Bundchen, mom Galynn Brady, mother-in-law Vania Nonnenmacher as well as his sisters and sisters-in-law. His Instagram Story was a complete love fest to all of the moms in his life and the iconic QB also had a special mention for his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady's shout-out for Moynahan also included their son Jack along with the 13-year-old's stepmother, Bundchen. “Happy Mother’s Day” he captioned the photo.



Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before separating in December 2006. The duo has maintained an amicable relationship but Tom, Bridget, and Gisele did have a bit of a complicated history. Two months after Tom and Gisele began their romance after being set up on a blind date, the NFL player learned that Bridget, his ex-girlfriend, was pregnant with John.





While Brady went on to marry Gisele in 2009, Bridget has also gone on to find love again with her husband, businessman Andrew Frankel, whom she married in 2015. However, it now appears that all parties navigated a tremendously bumpy road and finally found a smooth path that works for them.

Last month, the NFL star sent the Blue Bloods actress another message via his Instagram story to mark her milestone 50th birthday. Brady shared a picture of Bridget and Jack taken at the US Open in 2018.

Gisele Bundchen net worth details

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Gisele Bundchen's net worth is an estimated $400 million in addition to her $40 million salary per year. Over the course of her modelling career, she established her status as a prominent figure, walking on some of the most famous ramps. Reports claim the Gisele and Brady have a combined net worth of around $650 million.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - Tom Brady Instagram