Tom Brady Visibly Upset After Disappointing Buccaneers Debut Following Initial Touchdown

This weekend, Tom Brady made his highly-anticipated debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, as the Buccaneers lost 34-23 to the New Orleans Saints, the 43-year-old quarterback did not look happy as he scowled from the bench. In a postgame interview, Brady accepted that it was poorly executed.

Tom Brady debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doesn't go as planned

Brady finished 23-for-36 for 239 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions for the Buccaneers. "Obviously they made more plays than we did,” Brady said, adding that it all "comes down to" poor execution. According to Brady, he made some "just bad, terrible turnover", after which it is difficult to win. "I obviously have to do a lot better job… Just bad throws. Can’t do it.”

Tom Brady stats today

Tom Brady’s Bucs debut⁣ @brgridiron

- 23/36⁣

- 239 YDS⁣

- 2 TD⁣

- 2 INT pic.twitter.com/0fizcpdb1f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2020

However, the six-time Super Bowl champion is ready to play better. "We just gotta do a better job," Brady said, stating that he's lost plenty games during his two-decade-long career. Brady was also obstructed by Saints safety Marcus Williams during a ill-times pass to Mike Evans. Evans' only inception during a game was a two-yard clutch-time touchdown catch with 2:41 minutes remaining on the clock.

The Saints had a 24-7 lead in the third quarter, which Brady and Ryan Succop reduced to less than seven towards the end. However, Emmanuel Sanders' five-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter and Wil Lulz field goal gave the Saints the edge.

Tom Brady debut: Saints vs Buccaneers highlights

Despite the disappointing debut, Drady was the Buccaneers' first scorer with a touchdown during the first drive for the game. "“I’ve lost plenty of games in my career,” Brady said. “I know I don’t like it. But it happens," Brady explained. The three-time NFL MVP added that they did not do anything "great on offence" on Sunday (Monday IST). The Buccaneers made a few plays throughout the game, but Brady hoped they had more.

Tom Brady contract

Brady, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, left the team for the Buccaneers in March for a 2-year, $50 million fully-guaranteed deal. While the Patriots have dominated NFL for at least two decades with Brady on their team, the Buccaneers have had only two winning seasons – 2010 and 2016. The next Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers at home (Raymond James Stadium) during Week 2 is scheduled on Sunday, September 20, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST).

(Image credits: AP)