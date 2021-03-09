Tom Brady Wants Browns Superstar Odell Beckham Jr To Make Buccaneers Switch: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keen on building on their Super Bowl triumph last month and Tom Brady and co. are keen on adding more quality to their roster to make yet another push for the Super Bowl title this time around. However, things aren’t as straightforward with the Bucs projected to have $19 million in cap space with many impending free agents on their roster including Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski. Despite the difficulties, the reigning Super Bowls champs have been linked with a move for Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr to Bucs? Tom Brady wants Browns star to make Bucs switch

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Brady “might want” to snag Odell Beckham Jr. from the Cleveland Browns. The 28-year-old has a $15.8 million cap hit for 2021 and remains under contract for three more seasons with the Cleveland Browns as part of the initial five-year deal he signed with the New York Giants. Schefter explains that while Tampa Bay is looking to make other offseason moves and squeezing Beckham’s gaudy contract into their salary cap doesn’t seem plausible.

However, Brady is reportedly doing his part to create cap space by reworking his deal, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. That restricting will prove vital with several high-profile Bucs players set to hit free agency, including Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Antonio Brown and Lavonte David. Reports suggest that the reigning champions "headed" toward placing Godwin under the franchise tag, which would be worth about $16.5 million.

The Bucs already have taken a $16.6 million cap hit for Mike Evans, so there is already a lot of money going to the receiving corps. However, Adam Schefter initially reported the rumour clarified to Pat McAfee, saying that he never said Tom Brady wanted Odell Beckham Jr in Tampa. The duo has been linked to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York. Before landing in Cleveland, it was reported that Brady and the Patriots made a run at OBJ but the New York franchise did not budge to the Patriots demands.

The 28-year-old has signed an initial five-year, $95 million contract with the Giants in 2018, which was carried over the Browns, and has three more years left in his deal. Beckham has been a game-changer in the past and would be interesting to see if the Bucs can pull off a trade this offseason. The 28-year-old has topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of his seven NFL seasons and has 51 career touchdowns in just 82 games. OBJ missed most of the 2020 season, playing just seven games before an ACL injury ruled him out for the season.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers, Odell Beckham Jr Instagram)