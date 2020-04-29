Tom Brady's Bucs Game Jersey And Dinner Date Helps Raise For $800,000 For All In Challenge

Tom Brady's stunning move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers came as quite a surprise to New England Patriots fans. The veteran NFL star had spent the entirety of his long and distinguished career with the Patriots until his move to the Bucs. Tom Brady will be joined by another ex-Patriots star Rob Gronkowski at Tampa Bay. The six-time Super Bowl champion recently joined the All In Challenge in order to help raise funds for all the people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Tom Brady Bucs game jersey, opening game tickets and a dinner date were put up for auction on Tuesday.

Tom Brady joins in on All in challenge auction

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020

Tom Brady Bucs game jersey and dinner date brings in $800,000 in donations

The Tom Brady Bucs game jersey, Tampa Bay opening game tickets and a one-on-one dinner date opportunity helped rake in almost $800,000 in donations as part of the All In Challenge started by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. Other items on auction include Rapper Meek Mill's Rolls Royce Phantom, which had a top bid of $320,000 on Tuesday and a chance to play with 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Tom Brady's friend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning is also part of the campaign and has offered a lucky fan the chance to play a round of golf with him followed by dinner. Manning helped raise $525,000 while NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson attracted a bid of nearly $100,000 that offered fans a chance to play a game of HORSE with him.

NFL QB Patrick Mahomes hops on the All in Challenge bandwagon for a good cause

