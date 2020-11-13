Tom Brady's Dock Carrying Two Jet Skis Swept 300 Yards Away By Hurricane Eta

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a first taste of the tropical weather of Florida this week after Hurricane Eta swept away two of his jet skis, along with the dock, about 300 yards away from his property. The tropical storm hit several areas in Florida on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. It affected various cities in the state including Clearwater, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg.

Also Read | At 6-3, Brady-led Bucs Off To Best Start In Nearly 2 Decades

Tom Brady jet skis swept away by tropical storm

Last month, Tom Brady moved into a waterfront mansion in Clearwater which he reportedly bought for $7.5 million. He has absolutely little no experience of living in a southern state like Florida. Brady was born and brought up in California. He then moved to Massachusetts where he spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady moved to Tampa Bay earlier this year after signing a two-year deal with the Bucs.

As reported by sports broadcaster Sarah Walsh on Thursday, Brady said his dock floated away in the hurricane, taking two jet skis with it. The Tom Brady dock was found 300 yards away, lodged in somebody else's property.

Tom Brady said his dock floated away taking 2 jet skis with it in the hurricane. They were recovered 300 yards away lodged on someone else's dock. He said it happened pretty quick and was, "a good lesson learned from someone that's been in the northeast for a long time." — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) November 12, 2020

Speaking of the incident, Tom Brady told reporters, "I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay and I was going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty surreal.' I was kind of laughing like, ‘Well, you’ll get the jet skis back. A lot of people are dealing with a lot worse than that.’"

Also Read | Antonio Brown Excited To Reunite With Best Friend Tom Brady Ahead Of SNF Debut Vs Saints

Tom Brady said his yard was "pretty messed" up by the strong winds that came along with Hurricane Eta. Opening on his experience of dealing with a storm for the first time he said, "I thought you had time to prepare for these things, but apparently you don’t. They’re just kind of on you and then you’ve got to deal with it."

"Good lesson learned for someone who has been in the Northeast for a long time," Brady said during Thursday's media session

The Hurricane Eta damage in Florida meant the Buccaneers were forced to re-schedule their training session on Thursday morning. The same reportedly started later in the day after the weather cleared up as the morning progressed.

As mentioned, Brady made the switch to the waterfront mansion in Clearwater last month. Upon his arrival in Tampa Bay, Brady initially rented a mansion owned by MLB legend Derek Jeter. However, the six-time Super Bowl champion was forced to look for a new house after Jeter placed his mansion on the market with steep pricing of $29 million.

Also Read | Tom Brady Trolled Heavily Online After Buccaneers' 3-38 Blowout Loss To Saints

Also Read | Angry Tom Brady Helmet Slam Goes VIRAL, Bucs QB Acts Out Frustration After Third-down Sack

(Image Credits: Tom Brady Instagram)