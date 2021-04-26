Tommy Fury Calls Out "Dumb" Jake Paul, Says His Mother Could've Beaten Ben Askren

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury has asked Jake Paul to ‘send a contract’ as he wants to fight the YouTuber next year. The 5-0 fighter recently sat down with talkSPORT, where he showed interest in fighting Paul, who recently took his pro-boxing record to 3-0. The two have been trading worlds on social media for the past few weeks, with reports even claiming that both the parties are in talks for a lucrative boxing match.

Paul calls out Tommy Fury

The feud between the took got bigger after Paul called out Fury, during an interview with ESPN. The YouTuber said that a fight between him and Fury will be “massive,” but he’s not concerned as he has defeated fighters like Ben Askren and AnEsonGib in the past. Paul is currently a hot property in the combat sports bubble as he shockingly knocked out former Bellator champion Askren in the first round in April.

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul

A few days later, Tommy Fury talked to talkSPORT where he made it clear that he’s ready to fight Paul in a boxing match, not because the fight will make tons of money via PPV, but because he doesn’t like Paul calling him out. He said that he may have almost the same pro-boxing record as Paul, but he has wins over real boxers, while Paul has defeated a fellow YouTuber, an NBA veteran and a 36-year-old retired MMA fighter. Later, while calling the 24-year old dumb, Fury added that Paul’s win over Ben Askren means nothing.

“If he sent the contract over tonight, it'd be signed and delivered straight back to him. All I see for that fight is easy money against an idiot. I'd put my mother in with Ben Askren and my mother would chin (defeat) him,” Fury added.

"My mother would chin @Benaskren" is a particular highlight from Tommy Fury ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/W1fSrYz7rd — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 25, 2021

Frank Warren on Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul

Recently, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealed that a fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul can happen, with the two fighters splitting the purse 50-50. Fury himself laid down the gauntlet earlier, urging Paul to stop hiding and sign the contract. Paul is yet to respond to Fury’s comment, but it looks like both the parties want the bout to go down by next year. While Paul recently defeated Askren, Fury’s last fight came in February where he defeated Scott Williams at the Copper Box Arena.

Image Source: Tommy Fury, Jake Paul/ Instagram