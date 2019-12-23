Watch Tyson Fury’s Brother Tommy Fury Defeat Przemyslaw Binienda In 62 Seconds

After making his long-awaited return to the boxing ring, Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury defeated light heavyweight boxer Przemyslaw Binienda to maintain a 100% professional record. Fury defeated Binienda in just 62 seconds making this his fastest knockout ever. During the match, Binienda was not able to throw even a single punch. He was busy protecting himself from the series of punches and back-to-back knockouts. Many knew that Binienda will not present a good fight as he has won only two fights from his 28 professional fights.

While talking to BT Sport, Tommy Fury said that he is feeling really amazing after the win. He thanked his fans and everyone who came to see his long-awaited return. Fury added that he was not looking for a knockout at all as he thought that the fight will be tough. He added that he was out for quite a while and he was nervous before making his return. Fury then praised his father John Fury for training him for the match and added that they are going to become a top duo.

“May I first say I wouldn’t be here today without my dad, he’s the best trainer I’ve ever had and as father and son we’re going to the top," said Tommy Fury to BT Sport.

Tommy Fury also admitted that it was really hard to fit in and adapt a healthier lifestyle after being out for months. He said that he saw no problems in himself while fighting Przemyslaw Binienda and he can’t wait to face some bigger names in boxing. The 20-year-old took a break to go on ITV reality show Love Island.

