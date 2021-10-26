Tommy Fury Vs Jake Paul: Date And Venue Details Revealed, Check Here

The details regarding the date and venue of the much-awaited Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul have been revealed. Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, are currency up for a boxing fight against each other, as their contracts are being currently negotiated. Their rivalry started through social media after a series of posts were put out from both sides, which quickly escalated into a challenge they now look to settle inside the ring.

So without further ado, here's a look at when these two boxers are exactly expected to settle their differences in the ring and all you need to know about the two boxers.

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul next fight

As reported by Manchester Evening News, the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul bout is scheduled to take place in Miami on December 18.

Jake Paul has won four of his fights since joining the boxing ring after swapping it with the online world. He recently beat MMA fighter, Tyron Woodley, in a fight that ended in a split decision. Following his win, he made it clear that he is keen on fighting Fury, and was hopeful for a date to be finalized.

Tommy Fury, on the other hand, has an unbeaten record in the seven fights he has had till now, with the most recent victory coming against Anthony Taylor by a unanimous decision. He made his United States debut on the undercards of Paul’s fight with Woodley and was seen involved in a backstage confrontation with Paul upon crossing paths.

Tyson Fury wants his younger sibling to defeat Jake Paul for THIS reason

Meanwhile, it has also been reportedly learned that Fury’s older sibling, the reigning heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, earlier weighed on the rivalry between Fury and Paul. Tyson said that he would make his brother quit boxing if he fails to defeat Paul. This prompted Jake Paul to propose a bet of an extra $500,000, which Fury will get if he defeats the former. However, Paul also added that if Fury loses, he would have to change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ for a year.